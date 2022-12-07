Crossroads (1964)

Not Available

Crossroads was a British television soap opera that ran from 1964-88 on ITV. It was created by Hazel Adair and Peter Ling and produced by ATV (until the end of 1981) and then by ATV's successor, Central until 1988. The series was revived by Carlton Television in 2001, but was again cancelled in 2003. Set in a fictional motel in the Midlands in England, Crossroads became a byword for cheap production values, particularly in the 1970s and early 1980s. Despite this, the series regularly attracted huge audiences during this time, with ratings as high as 15 million viewers