This television series is an adaptation of the famous novel 'Crowdie and Cream' which is an autobiographical account of Finlay J MacDonald's childhood, growing up in the 1930s on the Isle of Harris in the Outer Hebrides. It is a rite of passage tale, a boisterous comedy with poignant moments. The story follows Finlay from his pre-school years right through to when he left his idyllic island for school on the Isle of Skye. It is a compassionate story told with humour and affection about Hebridean island life and colourful characters that were unforgettable in their strength and kindness. The story begins in 1930 when Finlay's father, a soldier, returns from war and stakes out new croft lands in an attempt to make a living. Although set against the backdrop of the great depression and the shadow of the 2nd World War, Finlay's memories of his childhood are happy ones which tell of the sharing, compassion and friendship which existed in this rural community at the edge of the Atlantic. There are stories of engagement parties, mischievous tales from school and coming of age realisations.