Not Available

Cruel Intentions is an American drama pilot that was in production for NBC in 2016. It acted as a sequel to the 1999 film of same name, with Sarah Michelle Gellar reprising her role of Kathryn Merteuil. The pilot is set seventeen years after the events of the film and sees Bash Casey, son of Sebastian Valmont and Annette Hargrove, discover his late father's journal. Upon discovering this he is thrown into a world of lies, sex and power. The potential series would have also seen Kathryn Merteuil, Bash's step-aunt, attempt to gain power of Valmont International.