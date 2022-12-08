Cruel Palace - War of Flowers

Not Available

A cruel story within the palace that depicts the battles between concubines in the palace who turns to the dark side in their bid to gain love from the king and power. It will centers around the beautiful but evil royal concubine Jo So Yong (Kim Hyun Joo) as she tries to gain the attention of King In Jo (Lee Duk Hwa) with her beauty and wit to control the power of the Joseon. When she succeeds, there is a bloody battle over the power she receives. She used to be of low class by birth, but she used her extraordinary beauty to get favor of King In Jo and came between King In Jo and Crown Prince So Hyun (Jung Sung Woon).