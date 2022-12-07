Cruise Ship Diaries

Not Available

This captivating six-part series features the Costa Serena, one of Europe's largest cruise ships. Longer than London Bridge and with entertainment areas covering more space than 20 football pitches, her 1,000-strong crew are pushed to the max keeping some 3,800 passengers in check. Follow all the action at sea as Italian Captain Russo and his crew cope with the onslaught of bad weather, demanding guests, wacky entertainers and medical emergencies. Expect tango, tempers, brawls and birthdays - this is the inside story of cruise ship life.