Family is enough to drive anyone a little crazy. Children keep secrets from their parents so they won't upset them, dads leave for other women and moms try to run over dads with the car. Actually, that was the point when the Crumb family knew Mom was crazy. Estranged brothers Mitch and Jack Crumb reunite in their small hometown to deal with their mother Suzanne, who is being released from a psychiatric country club and has yet to discover that her ex-husband is about to have a baby with his new girlfriend. They have issues¦ major issues. Central to everything is the dynamic between these two brothers; Mitch is the prodigal son who is returning home after a failed Hollywood career, and Jack is the older brother who has stayed in the confines of their small New England town to run the family business. Together for the first time as adults, this family will have to stick by one another despite their combustible relationships. The creator of Caroline in the City mines his own W