Not Available

Crumlin

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin is the largest paediatric hospital in Ireland. Here, life and death is a daily reality. Filmed over eight months, this four-part series observes paediatric care from the point of view of the medical practitioners as they grapple with ethical decisions, complex cases and rare conditions. Each episode is centred around a department - Cardiology, Intensive Care; Haematology/Oncology; and Dermatology/Plastics. With unprecedented access, Crumlin provides a sensitive but searingly honest portrayal of the challenges faced by the medical teams.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images