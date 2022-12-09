Not Available

Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin is the largest paediatric hospital in Ireland. Here, life and death is a daily reality. Filmed over eight months, this four-part series observes paediatric care from the point of view of the medical practitioners as they grapple with ethical decisions, complex cases and rare conditions. Each episode is centred around a department - Cardiology, Intensive Care; Haematology/Oncology; and Dermatology/Plastics. With unprecedented access, Crumlin provides a sensitive but searingly honest portrayal of the challenges faced by the medical teams.