As one of the most economically-crippling, high-casualty, and devastating wars in history, World War II still stands as the conflict that revolutionized the planet. Using authentic wartime footage, this exclusive collection of classic war films and documentaries is a rare glimpse into history as it happened-these are the crucial stages of the Pacific front as you've never before seen them. Crusade in the Pacific... you'll feel like you're on the front lines!