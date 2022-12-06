Not Available

Based on the classic Daniel Defoe novel, Crusoe tells the story of young Robinson Crusoe as he leaves the love of his life to set out on an adventure. When the trip takes a turn for the worst, Crusoe ends up shipwrecked on a tropical island, detached from the only life he's known. Stranded, his friendship with Friday and memories of his wife keep him sane as he battles enemies, braves the elements, and learns how to survive on the island for over 28 years.