We’ve all had suspicions about shifty people in our lives keeping secrets behind closed doors, but sometimes it takes a seasoned pro to catch them in the act. Investigation Discovery’s new series, CRY WOLFE, introduces private investigator Brian Wolfe, a no-nonsense guy with a thick Boston brogue and a talent for detecting fact from fiction. Inspired by true accounts from his actual case files, each half-hour episode features Wolfe and his investigative assistant, Janine McCarthy, aka “McCaahthy,” as they expose cheating spouses, dishonest employees, con artists, and scammers to deliver answers to their clients.
View Full Cast >