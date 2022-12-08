Not Available

We’ve all had suspicions about shifty people in our lives keeping secrets behind closed doors, but sometimes it takes a seasoned pro to catch them in the act. Investigation Discovery’s new series, CRY WOLFE, introduces private investigator Brian Wolfe, a no-nonsense guy with a thick Boston brogue and a talent for detecting fact from fiction. Inspired by true accounts from his actual case files, each half-hour episode features Wolfe and his investigative assistant, Janine McCarthy, aka “McCaahthy,” as they expose cheating spouses, dishonest employees, con artists, and scammers to deliver answers to their clients.