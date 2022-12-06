Not Available

C.U. Burn is an Irish language television comedy broadcast on the Irish language television channel TG4. It tells the tales of the County Donegal undertakers Charlie and Vincie Burn who run a turf-fueled crematorium. They are rivalled by another group of more professional undertakers led by Frank Doyle. The show revolves around the hapless Charlie Burn (the C.U. Burn of the title) whose misendeavours often lead to much chaos while his long-suffering brother Vincie Burn simply requests a quiet life. Pádraig assists at the crematorium and Pádraig's sister Máiréad is the recurring love interest of Charlie.