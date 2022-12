Not Available

Cuando quiero llorar no lloro was a Spanish language TV series produced by Colombia's R.T.I.. It debuted in April 1991 and concluded in August 1991. It was the subject of much controversy at the time was a huge success which inspired two remakes; Victorinos produced also by R.T.I for Telemundo and Tres Milagros produced by Teleset for RCN TV. It is based on the novel of the same name by Miguel Otero Silva.