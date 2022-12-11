Not Available

Cubeez is an animated TV show developed between 2001 and 2006 and first aired on GMTV's Kids strand, now known as CITV. It is aimed at pre-school children aged 2–5. The four box-like characters, Bozz, Doody, Dink and Tizzy are accompanied on their adventures by a talking paintbrush and a variety of creative characters. Each episode has a strong educational element. Cubeez has been shown around the world and is particularly popular in Latin America and Australia. In the United Kingdom it is now broadcast on Channel 4.