Cubix: Robots for Everyone takes place in the year 2040 in Bubble Town where robots outnumber humans. Robots are made in RobixCorp. Everyone has a robot, each with its own unique duty. This show centers around the Botties, a special club for people who know how to fix robots. But robots are going crazy all over Bubble Town all of a sudden, and no one knows why. The villain of the series, Dr. K, is after a greenish blue liquid known as Solex, which is what's making the robots go crazy, and he will stop at nothing to get it.