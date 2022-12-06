Cuentame como paso

Not Available

Recounts the final years of the Franco dictatorship and the arrival of democracy, from the perspective of a middle-class Spanish family, the Alcantara. Told from the perspective of the younger son, Carlos (Ricardo Gomez), which recounts the events as an adult in the modern day, the family consists of Antonio Alcantara (Imanol Arias), a strict father who tries to get ahead in life, Mercedes Alcantara (Ana Duato), a mother first and foremost concerned about the welfare of her family, Ines Alcantara (Irene Visedo), eldest daughter of a teenager who just wants to enjoy life, Toni Alcantara (Paul Rivero), the rebellious son who craves arrival democracy, and Carlos himself. With family also lives Herminia Alcantara (Maria Galiana) grandmother. Other characters are Don Pablo (José Sancho), an arrogant businessman Franco era, Eugenio (Pere Ponce), a priest of the left, and Nieves (Rosario Pardo), a widowed friend Mercedes. In addition to the various avatars, social and family problems and adventures of the Alcantara family, and other characters from the neighborhood, the series attempts to cover the major political and social events in Spain in those years (the 80's), which partly explains the enormous success posed to RTVE and gave the network several awards.