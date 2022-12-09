Not Available

Sitcom spin off from comedy-drama Shillingbury Tales, with Beranard Cribbins' character Cuffy taking centre stage alongside the rest of the main Shillingbury cast: Jack Douglas as farmer Jake, Linda Hayden as his daughter Mandy, Nigel Lambert as the Reverend Norris, and Diana King as the local spinster Mrs. Simkins. Tinker Cuffy lives in a scruffy caravan in the fictional picturesque English village of Shillingbury. Beneath his raggy image he has a heart of gold and a tendency to get into mischief (unintentionally). The episodes revolved around some of his hapless misadventures.