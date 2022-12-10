Not Available

'Guilty' is the story of Aditya and Zoya and how they found love in the most desperate place. After losing your spouses in an accident; Aditya and Zoya discover that their spouses were cheating on them and were together when they died. The world as they knew collapses around them, but in that chaos they find themselves. A relationship that begins with hatred; as they are a constant reminder to each other of what went wrong and yet; hatred turns into friendship and friendship eventually turns into love.