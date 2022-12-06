Cupid (2009)

Not Available

New York's new resident, Cupid, must orchestrate 100 happily-ever-afters before he is allowed to return home to Mount Olympus, punishment from the Gods for the current sorry state of love. Sent without his trademark bow and arrow, Cupid must learn what really makes love work as he navigates the modern metropolis of New York City. There, living under the name of Trevor Hale, meets famous psychologist and author Dr. Claire Allen who too is dedicated to helping lonely souls find happiness though she has a very different view on love than Trevor. As they work together, Claire tries to figure out who Trevor really is. Is he Cupid, or just a man who has lost his mind?