Curious and Unusual Deaths

Every episode presents three of the strangest deaths history has ever recorded - and the science that explains them. From the bible salesman who is struck by lightning under a cloudless sky to the pet lover who falls into a cat dish with less than three-inches of water, from a brick -layer who is provoked to laugh for 25 minutes straight to a French tailor wh o tests an experimental glider off the Eiffel Tower and a couple who endure 86 hours of holding each other close - all with fatal results.