Curl Girls is a 6-part television reality series that premiered on the Logo Television Network on June 18, 2007. Curl Girls is the first lesbian reality show on a major network. It chronicles the friendships and careers of Gingi, Michele, Melissa, Erin, Vanessa, and Jessica – six young lesbian women. Although the six women have different personalities and careers, all enjoy surfing. During the course of this series the women enter a competition to win a trip to Hawaii; this process puts strain on their relationships.