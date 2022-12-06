Not Available

Curry and Chips was a controversial 1969 British sitcom from London Weekend Television for the ITV Network. Set on a factory floor of 'Lillicrap Ltd', it starred a blacked up Spike Milligan as an Asian immigrant who went by the name of Kevin O'Grady. It also featured Eric Sykes as the foreman, Norman Rossington as the shop steward, and regulars were Kenny Lynch, and Sam Kydd. The series was written by 'Til Death Us Do Part' writer Johnny Speight, but based on idea by Spike Milligan.