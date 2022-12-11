Curse of the Royal Harem

Not Available

When the Emperor mysteriously disappears from battle, his new wife Consort Quan Fei, is accused of murder by his mother, the Empress Dowager, who sees Quan Fei as an ominous woman. However, Quan Fei is protected by the Emperor's younger brother, the new Emperor Daoguang, who has loved Quan Fei since he was young. So when Daoguang announces that Quan Fei is to be his new consort, the Empress Dowager partners with Daoguang's wife, the new Empress Shencheng to eradicate Quan Fei from the royal court.