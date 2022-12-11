Not Available

Cursed Bloodlines explores the dark histories of prominent families that appeared to have had it all. Yet generations of family tragedy and misfortune suggest that not even money or power could protect these doomed dynasties. From royal families spanning centuries, to billionaire business tycoons and their clans, Cursed Bloodlines examines real life historical instances of tragically ill-fated bloodlines. Could the source of their misfortune be pride, wealth, or genetics? Or could it be something much more sinister?