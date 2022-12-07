Not Available

Curtain Call is an intriguing and compelling murder-mystery that centers on the murder investigation of Cassie Sterling, a talented and beautiful local actress who is shot on stage by a fellow actor during a live performance. Detective Michael Levins, a career detective on the cusp of promotion, believes it to be an open and shut case. His assigned case partner is Page Williams, the genius new guy in the precinct who has a unique ability to visualize the situations that suspects describe. Page witnessed the murder and believes the case to be not so simple. Curtain Call follows the two detectives as they uncover the hidden truth about that night on stage from the engaging, colorful suspects involved.