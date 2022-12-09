Not Available

“Curvy Brides” showcases the plus-size bridal salon Curvaceous Couture, located in Maryland. Owned and operated by sisters Yukia and Yuneisia, “Curvy Brides” demonstrates that there’s a dream dress out there for every woman, no matter her size. Yukia herself struggled to find a designer wedding gown to suit her curves, and that struggle inspired her to help other women get outfitted for their special day. The sisters started out running a business in their father’s basement, and now they’re running a boutique with gowns for plus-size women with every taste and style.