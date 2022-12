Not Available

The Civil War has ended and Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer has do deal with the changes in his life after the war. After a court martial, Custer was knocked down a rank and assigned to Fort Hays, Kansas where he will be in charge of the 7th Army Cavalry Regiment. There, Custer is able to improve the skills of the 7th Cavalry, which he would eventually lead in the famous Battle of Little Bighorn.