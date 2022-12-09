Not Available

Custom Built is a new series that breaks the rules of standard home renovation. Designer/Builder Paul Lafrance, known for his wicked backyard transformations, is taking his creativity inside. Each week Paul tackles two projects that he customizes for clients with spectacular results. It could be a full kitchen reno or a rundown 1970's bar cart – Paul is willing to put his custom spin on any room or anything battered, broken or bent. With his hilarious crew by his side, each project will be cool, amazing and knowing Paul, one of a kind!