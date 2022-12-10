Not Available

Your perfect match can be found in the most unexpected places. Tian Xiao Ni (Tong Yao) is a top fashion designer who is at the peak of her career thanks to her meticulous personality and razor-sharp focus on what she wants out of life. She has lived by the motto of “Perfect Self + Perfect Other Half = Happy Life.” But because of her impossible-to-meet “18 Standards for Mr. Right,” Xiao Ni finds herself still single despite her charm, beauty and talent. When Xiao Ni meets Zhan Wang (Kimi Qiao), she thinks she has found her “ Perfect Other Half” and begins to pursue him. Zhan Wang is a professional race car driver who suddenly quits at the peak of his career and now helps a friend manage an auto body shop. Will Xiao Ni discover that true love can’t be customized to her ideal specifications? “Customize Happiness” is a 2016 Chinese drama series directed by Xie Lü