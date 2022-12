Not Available

She’s not a genius. She’s not a prodigy. Heck, she’s not even old enough to vote! But somehow Najimu Mujina scored a totally above-average job as the president and “CEO” of the Mujina Company, where she navigates the world of adults with infectious, bright-eyed charm and enthusiasm. Whether it’s golfing with colleagues, negotiating contracts or pestering her executive assistant, Yuki, her hilarious antics are sure to captivate audiences of all ages.