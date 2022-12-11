Cute Programmer

Not Available

After falling in love with genius programmer Jiang Yicheng, Lu Li gets into the school he once studied at, and also took up the same calculus major. Setting Jiang Yicheng as her role model in her heart, she achieves good grades in school. However after graduation, she did not expect that Jiang Yicheng's company does not recruit female employees. Lu Li decides to disguise as a man and enter the company. However, she met difficulty both in work, as well as hiding her identity. Finally with her perseverance, she grabbed hold of an opportunity and managed to come to an agreement with Jiang Yicheng. The two would become a "contract couple" and stay together for one year. Slowly, Jiang Yicheng finds himself falling for Lu Li. Adapted from popular comic 《程序媛哪有这么可爱》"Why Is The Program So Cute".