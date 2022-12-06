Cyber City Oedo 808

Not Available

In the year 2808, three criminals are offered a stark choice: spend rhe rest of their lives aboard a maximum-security orbital prison, or return to Earth as agents of the Cyber Police. Parole violations will be rare as each criminal is fitted with a booby trapped, high explosive collar which operates on a 24 hour timer. If ever a check-in is missed, the consequences would be gruesome. For every criminal caught, the agents receive a bounty that reduces their total sentence, so some day they may walk free again.