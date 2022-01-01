Not Available

Cyber Team in Akihabara is an shojo-science fiction-anime series created by Tsukasa Kotobuki and Satoru Akahori. Its genre can be best described as being a fusion of the magical girl, mecha and moe anime genres. The television series aired from April 4, 1998 to September 26, 1998 on TBS and ran for 26 episodes. It was released in the United States by ADV Films. It was broadcast on international networks such as Anime Network, AXN Asia, Locomotion. A 1-hour featured animation film of the series was subsequently released in Japan entitled Cyber Team in Akihabara: Summer Days of 2011; unlike the series the film was produced by Production I.G. The show has an array of characters, many of whom are named after birds, gods, and real-myth villains.