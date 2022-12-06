Cyber Team in Akihabara

Not Available

Like all girls her age, Hibari Hanakoganei covets the latest fashion in mechanical pets a PataPi to call her own! But when a strange White Prince provides one, she becomes the target of an equally mysterious Black Prince who plots to steal the prized pet. It's PataPi Densuke to the rescue, however, transforming into a powerful Diva who bears a striking resemblance to Hibari herself! With astonishing battle agility, Densuke proves to be no ordinary child's toy! Hibari's not the only one with a PataPi of extraordinary powers, and despite an unlikely friendship, she joins forces with others to form the Cyber Team! Together they will solve the riddle of the Black Prince or will his flock of nefarious cohorts put an end to the dynamic divas of Akihabara?