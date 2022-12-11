Not Available

Cybernet was a weekly video gaming magazine programme, originally broadcast overnight on the ITV network in the United Kingdom. The programme was commissioned by Yorkshire Television and produced by Capricorn Programmes and also aired on GBC TV in Gibraltar. It was broadcast overseas on Dutch, Brazilian, Mexican television, the channel 2M TV in Morocco and the 4 channel in Russia, with local voice-overs. The programme featured reviews, previews, tips and reports on video gaming and computer technology.