Cycling Home From Siberia With Rob Lilwall

In 2004, Rob Lilwall decided to leave his job as a geography teacher in England and do something far more relaxing… so he packed his bags and flew with his bicycle for 18 hours to the far eastern edge of Siberia. He then spent the following three years trying to cycle back home again. Along the way he camped at minus forty degrees in Siberia, dragged his bike through jungles in Papua New Guinea, and braved the lonely passes of Afghanistan. He was robbed at gunpoint, caught malaria, and met his wife-to-be.