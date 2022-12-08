Not Available

June 1944. 1.5 million Allied soldiers stand poised to embark on the largest amphibious assault in military history. For tens of thousands of young American soldiers in particular, this war against the Nazis seems like an adventure. Most are overseas for the first time, and few have any experience of combat. For those bound for Omaha Beach, the baptism of fire will come at 0630 on 6th June – H-Hour, D-Day. It will prove a horrifying and unforgettable experience. D-Day: The Soldiers’ Story features the intimate personal testimony of the men who formed the spearhead of the Allied liberation of Western Europe on that fateful day. They include survivors of the US 29th Infantry Division’s first assault wave at Omaha Beach, the German machine-gunners who resisted them, and members of the French Resistance in Normandy. Expert analysis is provided by Antony Beevor (D-Day, Stalingrad, Berlin) and German military historian Peter Lieb.