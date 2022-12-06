Not Available

D Motor is a German car magazine show. Main presenter Sabine Schmitz presents reports on new car models, spectacular road tests and practical car advice. Whether on the race track at Nurburgring, in serious offroad terrain or even times in the City - the D-MOTOR front woman presents the innovative motorsport magazine always from the insider's perspective: As the first woman to win the 24-hour race at the Nurburgring. Along with test driver Tim Schrick who tests vehicles on the track, it highlights all the strengths and weaknesses from their test subjects while he gets the last tenth of a second and the last hp out. Moderator Carsten van Ryssen, the third in the team, who takes the subject of psychological side of the car i.e. would you use it to attend a dinner function or whether its easy for women to park. Reports from the automotive world, spectacular tests, tips for tuning, reports of motorsports legends and practical advice to service, D Motor makes the heart of car enthusiasts beat faster. Celebrities are also here occasionally over the shoulder or behind the windshield for a look into their own dream cars.