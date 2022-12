Not Available

Rinku Aimoto, who has a habit of saying "Happy Around!", has returned to Japan from abroad and enrolls at Yoba Academy where DJing is popular. She is deeply moved by a DJ concert she sees there and decides to form a unit of her own with DJ Maho Akashi, VJ Muni Ohnaruto and keyboardist Rei Togetsu. While interacting with other DJ units like Peaky P-key and Photon Maiden, Rinku and her friends aim for the high stage!