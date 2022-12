Not Available

Nicholas Campbell returns to the role of Dominic Da Vinci in this sequel to the hit series 'Da Vinci's Inquest.' Based on the true life of Larry Campbell, this series follows Da Vinci as he moves from the Coroners Office to City Hall, having been elected Mayor of Vancouver. Many regulars from 'Inquest' also made the transition to the new series, but it turned out to be less popular with viewers, and lasted only a single season.