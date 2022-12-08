Not Available

Dad! Where Are We Going? (Korean: 아빠! 어디가?) is a reality show featuring five fathers and their child as they travel to rural places. First season features singer Yoon Minsoo, actor Sung Dong-il, actor Lee Jong-hyuk, former soccer player Song Jong-kook and actor Kim Sung-joo with their children. Lee Juck is the narrator. Second season features returning members Yoon Minsoo and Sung Dong-il with new members actor Ryu Jin, former football player Ahn Jung Hwan, announcer and MC Kim Sung Joo and singer/rapper Lee Jin Pyo. Season 1 cast member Lee Jong-hyuk replaces Lee Juck as the narrator.