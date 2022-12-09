Not Available

Michael Chiklis stars as Chris Woods, a former restaurant supply salesman who decides to become a stay-at-home dad to his and his wife Linda's (Barone) four children Shannon (Cristina Kernan), Max (Martin Spanjers), Jake (Mitch Holleman), and Emily to accommodate his wife's demanding career as a lawyer. Chris loves his new role, but is annoyed by Linda's well-meaning friends Holly (Suzy Nakamura) and Barb (Amy Wilson) who constantly interfere with Chris' parenting. Chris is also forced to defend his new role to his best friend Rob (Kevin Crowley), and his new neighbor Bobick (Steve Ryan), a former Marine.