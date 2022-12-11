Daddy Good Deeds

Not Available

Pawnshop owner Ko Yee-Man often upholds the 'emergency assistance' spirit – there will always be solutions to everything in life, with exception of his three beloved children: Oldest son Ko Wai-Ting and his wife Wan Yun-Han are a very loving couple, but their careers trip them up. Second daughter Ko Yue-Chu almost became the third party in a relationship but was fortunate enough that her bickering friend Lam Fat was there to pull her back up on her feet. As for youngest daughter Ko Yue-Bo, she is a fast and dodgy person. She only knows how to chat day and night, and has no integrity.