Not Available

Dae Jo-young

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Kim Jong-Sun

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Korean Broadcasting System (KBS)

The drama begins during a war between Tang and Goguryeo before Dae Joyeong is born. Dae Jungsang, Dae Joyeong's father is introduced as a general. We are also introduced to Xue Rengui (Seol Ingui in Korean), a man with a brilliant mind who comes up with a plan to bring down Liaodong Fortress. After a failed attempt to assassinate the Tang emperor Li Shimin, Jungsang is captured by Tang. Seol, enraged for not receiving credit for his actions, frees him. Dae leaves Seol to himself, and heads to Ansi Fortress.

Cast

Jeong Bo-seokLee Hae-go
Im HoYeon Nam-saeng
Lee Deok-hwa Seol In-gwi
Choi Soo-jongDae Jo-young
Kim Jin-taeYeon Gae-so
Park Ye-jinCho-rin

View Full Cast >

Images