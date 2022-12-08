Dae Jo-young

Not Available

The drama begins during a war between Tang and Goguryeo before Dae Joyeong is born. Dae Jungsang, Dae Joyeong's father is introduced as a general. We are also introduced to Xue Rengui (Seol Ingui in Korean), a man with a brilliant mind who comes up with a plan to bring down Liaodong Fortress. After a failed attempt to assassinate the Tang emperor Li Shimin, Jungsang is captured by Tang. Seol, enraged for not receiving credit for his actions, frees him. Dae leaves Seol to himself, and heads to Ansi Fortress.