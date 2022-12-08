Not Available

Speeding along The Circuit monorail and looking out at Maple City, it seems to be just your average modern-day metropolis; a great big frenzied neon distraction. Well… That's exactly what it is! And for Ched and Hudson, two high-schoolers caught up in this chaos, every day is a challenge as they struggle to stay cool while the world around them spirals into insanity. Their teenage world is complicated by mad technology, the inescapable media, annoying parentals… Oh, and let's not forget, billions of raging hormones! So jack into Daft Planet and kick it with Ched, Hudson and the bizarre collection of personalities that will make you laugh, cry, and maybe even stain your cargoes! Daft Planet is the world you already know, but cranked up a few notches. With its frantic pace, bizarre tangents, hypnotic beats and unique storylines, it'll get inside your skull and rattle around long after you've turned off your TV.