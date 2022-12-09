Not Available

Dagashi Kashi

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

feel.

Shikada Kokonotsu's father owns a rural sweets shop, and his plan is for Kokonotsu to take it over one day. However, Kokonotsu wants to be a manga author instead! One day in summer, the cute but weird girl Shidare Hotaru, from the famous sweets company, comes to pay a visit. Apparently, Kokonotsu's father is famous and she wants him to join her family's company. However, he will only agree if she can convince Kokonotsu to take over the family business!

Cast

Ayana TaketatsuHotaru Shidare
Atsushi AbeKokonotsu Shikada
Manami NumakuraSaya Endou
Tatsuhisa SuzukiKinako-bou
Keiji FujiwaraFue Gum-senpai
AsamiTamako Tamai

Images