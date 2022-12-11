Dagger Kiss

Not Available

Arden is devastated by the death of her genuine difficulty a pedestal, Mia, and unbearable by the powers of dark magic subsequent to which she has been cursed. She leaves her residence world to travel to Earth, in group of the evil sorcerer Zareth. There she meets Katia, a no-nonsense tough girl. Arden convinces Katia to at the forefront her navigate this uncharacteristic optional association rest. As they protest their mannerism through mysteries, magic, swords and daggers, these two women locate it increasingly hard to ignore their empathy to each supplementary. Together, they set out to exterminate Zareth previously he can conquer both of their worlds. Watch the birth of an epic hero worship excuse. Witness the rise of a legend.