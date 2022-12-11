Dahua Zhi Shaonian You

Not Available

Rookie Jianghu and swordsman Xiao Yao Sheng have defeated the baby-eater that caused Chang’an, but they now find themselves falling into a bigger mystery. They traveled to the distant Spirit Beast Village and met the beautiful Demon Fox Girl, the Bone Elves, and people of all kinds of inhabiting Jianghu along the way. They gained growth and friendship, but are now entangled in a greater crisis: a dispute between immortals and demons. The animation will combine elements such as martial arts, fantasy, blood, adventure, and more, to present to the audience a tale of ups and downs in legendary stories!