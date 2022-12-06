Not Available

Ever since the Discovery Channel was created in 1995, Daily Planet (2002; previously @discovery.ca), continues to be Canada's only daily science series. Daily Planet is a show about new advances in science. Every weekday, hosts Jay Ingram (1995) and Kim Jagtiani (2007) bring science current events to the airwaves with short documentaries, interviews and discussions. Among some of the common topics in Daily Planet are nature and the environment, advances in robotics, medicine, space travel and many more as the occasion warrants. The show also features theme weeks: an in-depth week-long view at several interesting domains.