Daimajin Kanon (大魔神カノン?) is a Japanese tokusatsu television drama produced by Kadokawa Pictures and broadcast on TV Tokyo.[1] The series premiered on April 2, 2010. The series retells the story of the original Daimajin film in the modern Japanese setting. Planned to run for 26 episodes, the series was prefaced by a manga by Seijuro Mizu in Young Ace magazine. Writing for the series is shared by Shinji Ōishi and Naruhisa Arakawa.