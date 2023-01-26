Not Available

Daisy Jones & The Six

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Amazon Studios

In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers—Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne—the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.

Cast

Riley KeoughDaisy Jones
Camila MorroneCamila Dunne
Sam ClaflinBilly Dunne
Nabiyah BeSimone Jackson
Will HarrisonGraham Dunne
Suki WaterhouseKaren Sirko

Images